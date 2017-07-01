Skip to Content

COMPACT CAMERAS

RX0 1.0-type sensor ultra-compact camera with waterproof and shockproof design

$699.99

Capture more of your vision

With boundless capability contained within a strong, miniature body, the RX0 combines cutting-edge imaging performance and rugged, ready-for-anything design for more versatile operation all around, whether on its own or with multi-camera systems and accessories. With so much creative shooting freedom at your fingertips, your power to bring your visions to life is limitless.

Quality and compactness uncompromised

High technology for high-quality imaging inherited from the RX series is packed into the uniquely solid, rigid, compact body. Along with the Exmor RS™ CMOS sensor and BIONZ X™ image processor, this camera's robust quality and unobtrusive, go-anywhere design ensure that you'll be ready to shoot with more creative freedom at every opportunity.

ExmorRS

Advanced sensor extends expressive range

The image sensor's innovations enable various kinds of expression that used to be supported only by pro-use gear.

High-speed readout

High-speed readout

Stacked DRAM memory chip [1] structure allows for unconventionally fast readout that enables superb performance in many respects including super slow motion.

Robust, mobile design for extended shooting

Its rigid extra super duralumin body and ultra-compact dimensions make great shots easier to take all around. Yet it can withstand much weight, impact, and water; and performs coolly and reliably during tough shoots.

waterproof

33 ft (10 m) waterproof

Waterproof down to 33 ft (10 m) underwater depth without underwater housing.

shockproof

6.5 ft (2.0 m) shockproof

Shockproof to impact of drops to the ground from heights up to 6.5 ft (2.0 m).

crushproof

440 lbf/2,000 N (200 kgf) crushproof

The highly reliable, robust RX0 is crushproof under weights up to 440 lbf/2,000 N (200 kgf).

Unique expressive features

Packing professional-class functions to capture captivating images, the strong, compact RX0 gives you the range and freedom to shoot for more inspiration.

Super slow motion

Super slow motion

Shoot high-quality super slow motion movies at high frame rates up to 960fps/1000fps (40x normal frame rate).

Anti-distortion shutter

Anti-distortion shutter of up to 1/32000 sec.

Super-speedy shutter reduces distortion in shots of fast-moving subjects.
[1] Conventional rolling shutter [2] RX0 anti-distortion shutter

Fast continuous shooting

Fast continuous shooting

Shoot images at up to 16fps to capture moving subjects in clear detail.

Picture Profile/S-Log2

Picture Profile/S-Log2

Picture Profile and S-Log2 gamma settings enable pro-style movie expression.

4K Clean HDMI output

4K Clean HDMI output

Uncompressed high-quality 4K data can be recorded on an external recorder.

Super effects upon command

Miniature dimensions and all-around versatility maximize your freedom to take and use the RX0 effortlessly anywhere in creative ways — even with other RX0 cameras spread around to shoot from various perspectives. On its own or as part of a full-scale multi-camera system, the RX0 can broaden imaginations and open eyes to unprecedented recording possibilities.

Infinite potential to shoot the ultimate vision

Infinite potential to shoot the ultimate vision

Multi-angle shooting made easy

Respective optical axes of multiple RX0 cameras used together can be properly aligned for flexible setups, thanks to the cameras' minimalist symmetrical design.

Wireless multi-control function

Wireless multi-control function

Supports up to five cameras

A smartphone or tablet with PlayMemories Mobile installed can control up to five RX0 cameras.

Various accessories for diverse use

The RX0 is minimal in physical dimensions and design, yet tremendously ingenious and versatile in every sense. The more accessories and other cameras you use it with, the more you can appreciate how thoughtfully every aspect of such a multi-camera system is integrated to accommodate a range of shooting needs and creative ambitions.

Add accessories to multiply applications

Cage

The cage can be mounted on the camera for more system flexibility and creative shooting.

Housing

Waterproof down to 330 ft (100 m) under water and provides protection against loads of up to 440 lbf/2,000 N (200 kgf).

Accessory Kit

Optional rechargeable battery pack and charger ensure enough power for extended shooting in the field.

Spare Lens Protector

An extra lens protector is practical to have with you in case your other one breaks.

Filter Adaptor Kit

For attachment of widely used ø30.5-mm filters to the camera lens for creative shooting.

Cable Protector

Prevents detachment of HDMI and USB cables.

Specifications and Features
This ultra-compact camera is a brilliant marriage of highly sophisticated imaging technology, including a 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor and wide-angle 24mm ZEISS lens, and a tough, rigid body that is waterproof down to 10m/33ft, shockproof when dropped up to 2.0m/6.5ft above ground, and crushproof under up to 200kgf/440lbf/2000N. High-speed continuous shooting, super slow motion and other features uniquely integrated in such smart form make for more creative production of images.

  • Fonticon_Zeiss_logo

    ZEISS® Tessar T* 24mm lens with F4.0 aperture

  • Anti-Distortion Shutter — 1/32000 super-high-speed shutter

  • Up to 16fps continuous shooting without blackout

  • Up to 960fps/1000fps super slow motion

  • Various movie functions for pro-style quality — S-log2 gamma setting / 4K Clean HDMI output

Sensor Type
1.0-type (13.2mm x 8.8mm) Exmor RS™ CMOS sensor, aspect ratio 3:2
Number of Pixels (Effective)
15.3MP
Waterproof
Yes (IPX8 equivalent)
Shockproof
Yes (2.0m/6.5ft MIL-STD810G C1 Method516.7-Shock)
Crushproof
Yes(200kgf/2000N/440lbf)
ISO Sensitivity (Still Image)(Recommended Exposure Index)
Auto(ISO125-12800, selectable with upper / lower limit),125/160/200/250/320/400/500/640/800/1000/1250/1600/2000/2500/3200/4000/5000/6400/8000/10000/12800 (Extendable to ISO80/100),Multi-Frame NR:Auto(ISO125-12800), 200/400/800/1600/3200/6400/12800/25600
Picture of RX0 1.0-type sensor ultra-compact camera with waterproof and shockproof design
Picture of RX0 1.0-type sensor ultra-compact camera with waterproof and shockproof design

What's in the Box

Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-BJ1, AC AdapterAC-UUD12, Micro USB cable, Wrist Strap, Memory card protector, Instruction Manual

Full Specifications
Features
Sony is committed not only to offering products, services and content that deliver exciting experiences but also to working towards our goal of a zero environmental footprint throughout our business activities. Learn more about Sony and the environment

Footnotes

  1. 1This product is also known as DSCRX0
