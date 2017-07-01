Cage
The cage can be mounted on the camera for more system flexibility and creative shooting.
With boundless capability contained within a strong, miniature body, the RX0 combines cutting-edge imaging performance and rugged, ready-for-anything design for more versatile operation all around, whether on its own or with multi-camera systems and accessories. With so much creative shooting freedom at your fingertips, your power to bring your visions to life is limitless.
High technology for high-quality imaging inherited from the RX series is packed into the uniquely solid, rigid, compact body. Along with the Exmor RS™ CMOS sensor and BIONZ X™ image processor, this camera's robust quality and unobtrusive, go-anywhere design ensure that you'll be ready to shoot with more creative freedom at every opportunity.
The image sensor's innovations enable various kinds of expression that used to be supported only by pro-use gear.
Stacked DRAM memory chip [1] structure allows for unconventionally fast readout that enables superb performance in many respects including super slow motion.
Its rigid extra super duralumin body and ultra-compact dimensions make great shots easier to take all around. Yet it can withstand much weight, impact, and water; and performs coolly and reliably during tough shoots.
Waterproof down to 33 ft (10 m) underwater depth without underwater housing.
Shockproof to impact of drops to the ground from heights up to 6.5 ft (2.0 m).
The highly reliable, robust RX0 is crushproof under weights up to 440 lbf/2,000 N (200 kgf).
Packing professional-class functions to capture captivating images, the strong, compact RX0 gives you the range and freedom to shoot for more inspiration.
Shoot high-quality super slow motion movies at high frame rates up to 960fps/1000fps (40x normal frame rate).
Super-speedy shutter reduces distortion in shots of fast-moving subjects.
[1] Conventional rolling shutter [2] RX0 anti-distortion shutter
Shoot images at up to 16fps to capture moving subjects in clear detail.
Picture Profile and S-Log2 gamma settings enable pro-style movie expression.
Uncompressed high-quality 4K data can be recorded on an external recorder.
Miniature dimensions and all-around versatility maximize your freedom to take and use the RX0 effortlessly anywhere in creative ways — even with other RX0 cameras spread around to shoot from various perspectives. On its own or as part of a full-scale multi-camera system, the RX0 can broaden imaginations and open eyes to unprecedented recording possibilities.
Respective optical axes of multiple RX0 cameras used together can be properly aligned for flexible setups, thanks to the cameras' minimalist symmetrical design.
A smartphone or tablet with PlayMemories Mobile installed can control up to five RX0 cameras.
The RX0 is minimal in physical dimensions and design, yet tremendously ingenious and versatile in every sense. The more accessories and other cameras you use it with, the more you can appreciate how thoughtfully every aspect of such a multi-camera system is integrated to accommodate a range of shooting needs and creative ambitions.
Back up to Sony's secure cloud service and access your photos and videos from any device.
One of the world's best RAW converters by Phase One
What's in the Box
Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-BJ1, AC AdapterAC-UUD12, Micro USB cable, Wrist Strap, Memory card protector, Instruction Manual
