DPT-RP1

Paper, perfected

Digital Paper combines the simplicity of reading and writing on real paper with the convenience of digital features, including easy sharing across devices, searchable documents, and secure document encryption. 

DIGITAL PAPER

Digital Paper

DPT-RP1

$699.99

Digital Paper

Digital Paper

$699.99

Discover the reading and writing tool of the 21st century

Writing and drawing feel as natural as on real paper, with the added benefits of highlighting and erasing with a flick of the pen, and turning the page without having to worry about keeping track of multiple sheets. The paper-like screen is glare-free, even in sunlight, and its high resolution displays clear, sharp text. 

Read more than ever before

Digital Paper shows you more of what you’re reading while staying easy on the eyes. Its letter-size screen can display a double-page spread and even full PDF files, while the 206dpi resolution displays print-quality text in clear detail for long reading sessions.

13.3inch-screen icon

Letter-size screen

Do all of your writing on an 8.5x11 inch screen, so there's always space for notes and annotations.

12.3oz weight icon

Slim and lightweight design

Digital Paper is so light - about the weight of a 70-page printout - you'll want to carry it with you everywhere.

3 week battery life icon

Battery life

Work for as long you need to with a battery life of up to 3 weeks.

Integrate paper into your digital workflow

Bring all of your paperwork into one place. Read and annotate just as you would on real paper – but unlike real paper, you'll also be able to share with others, and store your documents digitally for easy reference and review.

Sync and share

Transfer files seamlessly between devices

Using a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth® connection and the Digital Paper App, sync documents with a computer to allow for easy sharing with other devices and cloud services.

Save everything

PC sync via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth®

The Digital Paper Application enables easy document transfer between your Digital Paper and your computer.

One sheet does the job of thousands

No more stacks of paper, lost documents, or searching for that one note you know you've taken but can't find anywhere. With Digital Paper, you can find everything you've written in one secure spot. 

16GB onboard memory icon

Local storage

Store thousands of files on your device so you can always access what you're working on.

Password encryption icon

Password protection

Protect sensitive documents with password encryption.

AES 128 data encryption icon

Data encryption

Keep all of your files safe and secure thanks to AES 128 data encryption.

Sync all documents with a computer to allow for easy sharing with other devices and cloud services.

  • High-resolution display (1650 x 2200 dots) for sharp text

  • Optimized panel and stylus for natural writing

  • Provided Digital Paper App necessary for optimized functionality

  • Annotate, erase, and highlight PDF files

  • Long-lasting rechargeable lithium-ion battery

What's in the Box

Stylus, USB cable (59" (1.5 m)), Stylus tips, Tip puller, Quick Start Guide, Warranty card

Features
Sony is committed not only to offering products, services and content that deliver exciting experiences but also to working towards our goal of a zero environmental footprint throughout our business activities. Learn more about Sony and the environment

Footnotes

  1. 1Digital Paper Application is required for syncronization and document transfer between Digital Paper and PC. USB connection is required to install the PC application.
  2. 2Bluetooth may be preferred connection if the security software and remote access software on your PC causes Wi-Fi connectivity issues with your Digital Paper device. USB can also be used to connect the Digital Paper app to your Digital Paper device.
  3. 3For Windows 10 and Mac users.
  4. 4OS Compatibility for the Digital Paper App:【OS*】・Microsoft Windows 10(32/64 bit) Home, Windows 10 Pro [Supports Anniversary Update]・Microsoft Windows 8.1(32/64 bit), Windows 8.1 Pro・Microsoft Windows 7(32/64 bit) Home Premium（SP1 or later), Windows 7 Professional (SP1 or later), Windows 7 Ultimate (SP1 or later)・Mac OS X 10.12 (Sierra)・Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)・Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)*Digital Paper App is required to transfer documents (PDF files). *Visit support website for the latest supported OS information.【CPU】・Intel Core™ 2 Duo 2.0 GHz, or a compatible CPU that is equal or greater.【Memory】・2GB or More【Display】・Screen resolution 1024x768 The following system environments are not supported:・Self-constructed computers・Computers with a non-standard OS・Multi boot systems
  5. 5Lasts up to 1 month on a single charge, under the following conditions: - Manual input using the stylus for 60 minutes/day. - The stylus is put into sleep mode when not in use.
  6. 6This product is also known as DPTRP1
