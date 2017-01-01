DPT-RP1
Paper, perfected
Digital Paper combines the simplicity of reading and writing on real paper with the convenience of digital features, including easy sharing across devices, searchable documents, and secure document encryption.
Writing and drawing feel as natural as on real paper, with the added benefits of highlighting and erasing with a flick of the pen, and turning the page without having to worry about keeping track of multiple sheets. The paper-like screen is glare-free, even in sunlight, and its high resolution displays clear, sharp text.
Digital Paper shows you more of what you’re reading while staying easy on the eyes. Its letter-size screen can display a double-page spread and even full PDF files, while the 206dpi resolution displays print-quality text in clear detail for long reading sessions.
Do all of your writing on an 8.5x11 inch screen, so there's always space for notes and annotations.
Digital Paper is so light - about the weight of a 70-page printout - you'll want to carry it with you everywhere.
Work for as long you need to with a battery life of up to 3 weeks.
Bring all of your paperwork into one place. Read and annotate just as you would on real paper – but unlike real paper, you'll also be able to share with others, and store your documents digitally for easy reference and review.
Using a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth® connection and the Digital Paper App, sync documents with a computer to allow for easy sharing with other devices and cloud services.
The Digital Paper Application enables easy document transfer between your Digital Paper and your computer.
No more stacks of paper, lost documents, or searching for that one note you know you've taken but can't find anywhere. With Digital Paper, you can find everything you've written in one secure spot.
Store thousands of files on your device so you can always access what you're working on.
Protect sensitive documents with password encryption.
Keep all of your files safe and secure thanks to AES 128 data encryption.
Find out how Digital Paper can save you time, space and paper, allowing you to streamline your work and study.
Write on PDFs and mark for easy access
Take notes directly on PDF files and find important notes with the quick search feature.
Erase and highlight
Easily make corrections and keep track of important passages.
Compare documents and notes
Read and take notes on parallel documents with side by side view.
What's in the Box
Stylus, USB cable (59" (1.5 m)), Stylus tips, Tip puller, Quick Start Guide, Warranty card
