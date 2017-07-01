Google Assistant Built-in Wireless Speaker
LF-S50G
whiteblack
Google Assistant Built-in Wireless Speaker
The smarter way to enjoy music
Wireless speaker with Google Assistant built-in
The LF-S50G combines Sony's high quality quality sound - from a 360° speaker system - with help from your Google Assistant.
Meet your Google Assistant
Play music. Get answers. Control your smart devices. All with help from your Assistant.
360° sound
Enjoy clear sound and rich bass in every corner of the room, from a 360° speaker.
Touch-free gesture control
Easily change the volume without touching the speaker. Just wave, and it'll know what you mean.
Get answers
Looking for recipes, unit conversions or nutritional information? Just start with 'Ok Google' to talk to your Assistant.
Assistant for Android
Download the Google Home app to get started.
Assistant for iOS
Download the Google Home app to get started.
Manage everyday tasks
Set a calendar event. Set an alarm. Check on how your favorite team is playing. Check traffic. And take care of your life without ever touching a button.
Play music
Enjoy playlists, radio, podcasts and more in high quality audio.
Connect more speakers
Listen to the same song or station in multiple rooms when you add Chromecast built-in speakers to your audio network.
Control your smart devices
Control lights, heating, appliances and more from a range of home automation partners.
360° sound fills the room
Hear the same great sound from anywhere in the room.
Enjoy high quality sound
Feel more from your music, thanks to a two-way facing speaker, two-stage diffuser, and bass reflex duct.
Two-way facing speaker
Two units face outwards in the center of the speaker for maximum sound coverage.
Two-stage diffuser
A diffuser spreads sound throughout the room in every direction, for wall-to-wall audio.
Bass reflex duct
Immerse yourself in true-to-source bass with the bass reflex duct, which controls resonance speed and frequency.
Listen via BLUETOOTH® technology
Built-in Bluetooth® technology lets you listen to audio from a range of devices. For even easier connection, One-touch NFC makes pairing compatible devices as easy as a tap.
Designed for life
The LF-S50G's compact design is packed with features that make your smart speaker even smarter.
Touch-free gesture control
Want to control volume, pause, or play audio without being vocal? Just wave your hand over the top – no contact required.
Auto volume control
Automated volume control adapts to noise in the room so you can always listen at a comfortable level. (To be updated.)
Splashproof
Your speaker can handle a little water, thanks to an IPX3-rated splashproof design. You can even take the cover off and rinse it under the tap.
Clock display
With an LED clock display, you never need to ask Google for the time. You can dim or turn it off to minimize electric light in your room.
- Speaker Type
- monaural
- Speaker Size
- Satellite Speaker: 48 mm, Sub Woofer: 2.09"
- Input and Output Terminals
- No
- Wi-Fi
- Setting: Use Google Home App Compatible standards: IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n Radio frequency: 2.4/5 GHz band
- Chromecast built-in
- Yes
- Spotify Connect
- No
What's in the Box
AC power adapter
