WIRELESS SPEAKERS

Google Assistant Built-in Wireless Speaker

LF-S50G

Picture of Google Assistant Built-in Wireless Speaker
whiteblack

Google Assistant Built-in Wireless Speaker

Google Assistant Built-in Wireless Speaker

The smarter way to enjoy music

Wireless speaker with Google Assistant built-in

The LF-S50G combines Sony's high quality quality sound - from a 360° speaker system - with help from your Google Assistant.

Google Assistant built-in logo

Meet your Google Assistant

Play music. Get answers. Control your smart devices. All with help from your Assistant.

360° sound icon

360° sound

Enjoy clear sound and rich bass in every corner of the room, from a 360° speaker.

Touch-free gesture control icon

Touch-free gesture control

Easily change the volume without touching the speaker. Just wave, and it'll know what you mean.

Get answers

Looking for recipes, unit conversions or nutritional information? Just start with 'Ok Google' to talk to your Assistant.

Google Play logo

Manage everyday tasks

Set a calendar event. Set an alarm. Check on how your favorite team is playing. Check traffic. And take care of your life without ever touching a button.

Smart speaker playing music

Play music

Enjoy playlists, radio, podcasts and more in high quality audio.

Multi room listening

Connect more speakers

Listen to the same song or station in multiple rooms when you add Chromecast built-in speakers to your audio network.

Smart device icons

Control your smart devices

Control lights, heating, appliances and more from a range of home automation partners.

360° sound fills the room 

Hear the same great sound from anywhere in the room.

Enjoy high quality sound

Feel more from your music, thanks to a two-way facing speaker, two-stage diffuser, and bass reflex duct.

Two-way facing speaker

Two-way facing speaker

Two units face outwards in the center of the speaker for maximum sound coverage.

Two-stage diffuser

Two-stage diffuser

A diffuser spreads sound throughout the room in every direction, for wall-to-wall audio.

Bass reflex duct

Bass reflex duct

Immerse yourself in true-to-source bass with the bass reflex duct, which controls resonance speed and frequency.

Smartphone connecting via Bluetooth

Listen via BLUETOOTH® technology

Built-in Bluetooth® technology lets you listen to audio from a range of devices. For even easier connection, One-touch NFC makes pairing compatible devices as easy as a tap.

Designed for life

The LF-S50G's compact design is packed with features that make your smart speaker even smarter.

User waving over the speaker

Touch-free gesture control

Want to control volume, pause, or play audio without being vocal? Just wave your hand over the top – no contact required.

Auto volume control

Auto volume control

Automated volume control adapts to noise in the room so you can always listen at a comfortable level. (To be updated.)

Speaker with cover removed

Splashproof

Your speaker can handle a little water, thanks to an IPX3-rated splashproof design. You can even take the cover off and rinse it under the tap.

Digital clock display

Clock display

With an LED clock display, you never need to ask Google for the time. You can dim or turn it off to minimize electric light in your room.

Specifications and Features
  Google Assistant built in

  360° room-filling sound

  Touch-free gesture control

  IPX3-rated splashproof

  BLUETOOTH® wireless listening with One-touch NFC

Speaker Type
monaural
Speaker Size
Satellite Speaker: 48 mm, Sub Woofer: 2.09"
Input and Output Terminals
No
Wi-Fi
Setting: Use Google Home App Compatible standards: IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n Radio frequency: 2.4/5 GHz band
Chromecast built-in
Yes
Spotify Connect
No

AC power adapter

Full Specifications
Features
Sony is committed not only to offering products, services and content that deliver exciting experiences but also to working towards our goal of a zero environmental footprint throughout our business activities.

Footnotes

  This product is also known as LFS50G/B, LFS50G/W
